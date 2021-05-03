Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.