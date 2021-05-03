Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

