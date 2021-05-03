Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

