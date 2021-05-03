Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $700.30. The company had a trading volume of 248,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

