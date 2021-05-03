Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.42. 110,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

