Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.23. 14,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

