Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.96. 45,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,409. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

