Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

