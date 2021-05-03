DA Davidson Weighs in on Luther Burbank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $581.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

