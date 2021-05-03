Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.58

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 3263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

