DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $877,885.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

