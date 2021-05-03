DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,558 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $90,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 102,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,610. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

