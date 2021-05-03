DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,997 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $39,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.66. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,991. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day moving average is $281.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

