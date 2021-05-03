DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 219,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

