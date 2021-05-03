Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Quiet Period Will End on May 3rd

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DCRCU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

