DecentBet Reaches Market Cap of $704,460.42 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $704,460.42 and $517.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00851087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.76 or 0.09734201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046692 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

