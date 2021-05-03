DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $818,537.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

