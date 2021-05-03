DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.59 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $4.59 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00007071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001240 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 697,399,345 coins and its circulating supply is 409,279,345 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

