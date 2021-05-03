DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $265,650.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

