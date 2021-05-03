DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,401 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $215,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 266,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,193. The firm has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

