DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $176.38 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $176,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $635.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

