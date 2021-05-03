DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,629 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $126,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,217,371. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

