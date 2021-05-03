DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $153,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $72.10. 666,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

