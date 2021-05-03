Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DK opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

