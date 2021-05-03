Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $82.72 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $82.72 million and $711,023.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00013913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,540.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.39 or 0.05973416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00512212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.43 or 0.01769407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00716928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00641525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.85 or 0.00436588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

