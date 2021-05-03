Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $180.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $133.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

