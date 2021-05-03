Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $180.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $133.46.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

