Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

VICI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 73.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

