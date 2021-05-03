Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 136,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.