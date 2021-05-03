Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

