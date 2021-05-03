Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 60,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.