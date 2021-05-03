Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day moving average is €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.