DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 154,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

