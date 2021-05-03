DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC opened at $9.40 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

