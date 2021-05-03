DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $82.58 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

