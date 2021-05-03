Digix Gold Token Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.89 or 0.00099811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $37,832.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.00891541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.31 or 0.09729896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046857 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

