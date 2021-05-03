Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.12 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

