Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $343.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.81 and a 200 day moving average of $305.48.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

