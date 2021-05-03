Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.59% of Horizon Global worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

