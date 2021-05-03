Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

