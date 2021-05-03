Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.32% of Flotek Industries worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

