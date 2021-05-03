Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,460 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of New Senior Investment Group worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:SNR opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

