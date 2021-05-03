Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,580,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 58,980,000 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $36.45. 312,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

