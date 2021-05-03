Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

