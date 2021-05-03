DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.00. 68,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,527. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

