Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 1,932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.4 days.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.