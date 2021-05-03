Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.67

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPUKY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

