Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $435.00. The company traded as high as $435.67 and last traded at $434.08, with a volume of 12255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $422.34.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

