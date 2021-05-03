Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $31,000 in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lazydays by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

