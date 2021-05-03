Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $34,000 Investment in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of EVLO opened at $13.15 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

