Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $505.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.05 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Dropbox reported sales of $455.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

DBX stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.